World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Save The Children Alarmed That Four Children From One Family Killed In An Airstrike In Yemen

Monday, 13 July 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is alarmed by reports from local authorities that a family of ten, including four children, were killed in an airstrike in Hajjah province, Yemen, earlier today (Sunday 12th July).

Xavier Joubert, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen, said: "It is truly appalling to hear accounts of lifeless children being dragged out of the rubble. Four children were among the ten people, from one family, who were killed today. This comes as the country faces an 81 percent reduction in healthcare services for children due to COVID-19 and a lack of funding. Once again Yemeni children are bearing the brunt of this five-year conflict.

"We call all warring parties to commit to full implementation of a nationwide ceasefire. These attacks are putting humanitarian responses and COVID-19 mitigation efforts at even greater risk. All parties and international actors who have influence over the warring parties should push for the immediate de-escalation of the conflict" Joubert continues.

Save the Children New Zealand is raising funds to support children and families in dire need in Yemen, if you can help please donate to https://www.savethechildren.org.nz/what-we-do/the-solutions/emergencies/yemen-emergency/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

Climate: Report Finds Economic Benefits Of Protecting 30% Of Planet's Land & Ocean Outweigh The Costs 5-To-1

'Protecting nature halts biodiversity loss, helps fight climate change, and lessens the chance of future pandemics. This is sound public policy, economically, ecologically, and morally.' by Jessica Corbett, staff writer Second growth redwood ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 