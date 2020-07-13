Save The Children Alarmed That Four Children From One Family Killed In An Airstrike In Yemen

Save the Children is alarmed by reports from local authorities that a family of ten, including four children, were killed in an airstrike in Hajjah province, Yemen, earlier today (Sunday 12th July).

Xavier Joubert, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen, said: "It is truly appalling to hear accounts of lifeless children being dragged out of the rubble. Four children were among the ten people, from one family, who were killed today. This comes as the country faces an 81 percent reduction in healthcare services for children due to COVID-19 and a lack of funding. Once again Yemeni children are bearing the brunt of this five-year conflict.

"We call all warring parties to commit to full implementation of a nationwide ceasefire. These attacks are putting humanitarian responses and COVID-19 mitigation efforts at even greater risk. All parties and international actors who have influence over the warring parties should push for the immediate de-escalation of the conflict" Joubert continues.

Save the Children New Zealand is raising funds to support children and families in dire need in Yemen, if you can help please donate to https://www.savethechildren.org.nz/what-we-do/the-solutions/emergencies/yemen-emergency/

