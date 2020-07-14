World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

"No Return To The 'Old Normal' For Foreseeable Future," Warns WHO Chief

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Common Dreams - Andrea Germanos

"If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It's going to get worse and worse and worse."

by Andrea Germanos, staff writer

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a press briefing on Covid-19 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that a "return to the 'old normal'" was not in "the foreseeable future" and urged global leaders to act cooperatively to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing.

Tedros's remarks came as the total number of total coronavirus cases continued ticking upward, nearing 13 million globally. More than 570,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded worldwide, over 134,000 of which were in the United States.

The U.S.—which has the highest number of cases in the world—recorded over 3.2 million cases as of Monday, an increase of over 60,000 Sunday. Infections continue to rise in dozens of U.S. states including Florida, which on Sunday broke the national record for the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with over 15,000.

The WHO chief didn't single out the U.S. in his comments but noted, "The epicentre of the virus remains in the Americas, where more than 50% of the world's cases have been recorded."

The trajectory of the pandemic if governments fail to "roll out a comprehensive strategy focused on suppressing transmission and saving lives" and individuals don't take public health measures like wearing masks is clear, said Tedros.

"If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go," Tedros said. "It's going to get worse and worse and worse."

"I want to be straight with you," he continued, "there will be no return to the 'old normal' for the foreseeable future."

But, he stressed, "it is never too late to take decisive action."

Tedros said governments must take out "all the tools we have to bring this pandemic under control" and act to "accelerate the science as quickly as possible."

The White House, meanwhile, continues to downplay the threat of the pandemic and discredit statements made by the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bashed the WHO throughout the pandemic and announced last week that the U.S. is formally withdrawing from the global health body.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Common Dreams - Andrea Germanos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

Climate: Report Finds Economic Benefits Of Protecting 30% Of Planet's Land & Ocean Outweigh The Costs 5-To-1

'Protecting nature halts biodiversity loss, helps fight climate change, and lessens the chance of future pandemics. This is sound public policy, economically, ecologically, and morally.' by Jessica Corbett, staff writer Second growth redwood ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 