FFA Recognises 40 Years Of Service Of Employees

STAFF of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) last week celebrated the achievements and service of two long-serving employees, who have spent 40 years working for the regional fisheries organisation based in Honiara.

Solomon Island nationals Davinia Boso, 67 and Susan Olisukulu, 61 both joined the FFA in July 1980 when it was being established.

Mrs Boso is from Patutiva in the famous Marovo Lagoon, Western province and Mrs Olisukulu is from Boe village, Choiseul province.

They started off together as typists when the FFA Headquarters was stationed in Lengakiki, West Honiara. They have worked under the leadership of nine Director-Generals and 14 Deputy Director Generals.

Now forty years with the regional fisheries organisation, Mrs Boso is the Office Support Services Supervisor while Mrs Olisukulu is a Human Resources Support Officer.

They said they were so happy and thankful to see the FFA transforming over the years into what it is today.

“So many things have unfolded over the years. But it is a joy to see how FFA has evolved and it has been a pleasure to work with so many staff and Directors,” Mrs Boso said.

“From the humble beginning using manual typewriters and duplicating machines, my work has been enhanced using computer/laptops and with the introduction of new information technologies. FFA has greatly developed and I am happy to see FFA grow for the last 40 years. God Bless FFA and the Region,” Mrs Olisukulu said.

FFA Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen thanked Mrs Boso and Mrs Olisukulu on behalf of the staff for their 40 years of hard work and commitment to FFA.

Dr Tupou-Roosen stated “It is rare to find someone that has dedicated their life service to an organisation for 40 years. We are deeply appreciative and so proud of our two special staff members Davinia and Susan. This is a significant achievement for them and an important milestone in FFA’s history”.

“"To appropriately recognise their contribution to FFA, our Library Conference Room, usually referred to as the LCR, has been renamed in their honour as the Davinia Boso Susan Olisukulu Conference Room,” she added.

It was an emotional and happy occasion for both employees and the staff as they marked their 40 years of service to FFA, during a celebration on Friday 17th July, 2020.

