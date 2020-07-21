World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dr. Ashrawi: Israeli Theft Of Historical Baptismal Font Is An Act Of Colonial Plunder

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 6:29 am
Press Release: PLO Dept of Public Diplomacy and Policy

“Israel’s theft of a baptismal font dating back to the Byzantine era from Bethlehem overnight is an abominable act of thuggery and cultural appropriation.

A hallmark of Israel’s system of colonial occupation and oppression has been its disdainful attempts to erase Palestinian presence, culture and heritage, including the illegal appropriation and theft of heritage sites and artifacts. This systemic policy of plunder is a war crime that must not go unpunished.

In the past weeks, Israel has taken other illegal steps targeting Palestinian heritage sites, including sealing off the entrance of Jabal Al-Fureidis (or so-called Herodium) in the Bethlehem District to restrict the access of Palestinians to the site, which Israel has illegally appropriated as an "Israeli National Park". Israel has also repeatedly targeted other historical and archaeological sites, including UNESCO Heritage sites in Palestine such as the Old City of Jerusalem, the Battir terraces in Bethlehem, and the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron.

Israel must be held accountable for its egregious war on Palestinian heritage and its attempt to appropriate our history and pillage historical artifacts that are an integral part of Palestinian and world history. UNESCO and its Director General, Ms. Audrey Azoulay, have a moral and official duty to speak out and protect Palestinian heritage. Their continued silence in this regard is an unacceptable abdication of responsibility.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PLO Dept of Public Diplomacy and Policy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Global Market: Covid-19 Causes Most G7 Countries To Lose Four Years Of Economic Growth

A new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) shows that BRICS and G7 countries have lost several years of economic output because of the pandemic. The EIU expects the global economy to recover to pre-coronavirus levels in 2022. However, ... More>>


APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 