Today Is The Launch Of The Global Skills Exchange!

Would you like a private or small-group, expert lesson in saxophone, violin, or piano? How about in podcasting, fundraising, researching your genealogy, weaving, knitting, watercolors, or painting your pet's portrait? What would you say to dancing, math, Chinese medicine, or German cooking? Do you want to speak with a doctor or a therapist? Do you want to learn yoga or a new language?

Find all of these options and many more here.

Talented supporters of World BEYOND War have donated their time to share with you their talents, skills, and experiences in support of abolishing war, as part of our Global Skills Exchange.

Starting today, you can make a relatively small donation to World BEYOND War in exchange for a virtual lesson, participation in a workshop, a live event, or a consultation.

This is also a unique opportunity to meet and connect with other WBW supporters, chapter members, and staff and board members virtually while many of us around the globe are still staying home and socially distancing.

Check out the incredible list of offerings here and consider purchasing a ticket from a wide variety of interesting and fun contributions. These items can also make great gifts for your friends and family, and in some cases activities that you can do together.

100% of the proceeds raised from these listings will go to supporting World BEYOND War’s programming.

(Please note that due to a glitch in the system, the default listed date for all events says January 1st, but in reality all dates and times will be arranged by mutual agreement between you and the person(s) offering your workshop(s).)

We hope you enjoy this as much as we have been enjoying coordinating and getting to know some of the backgrounds and experiences of so many of our supporters across the world. We hope to see you in some of the group events!

Start browsing the global skills exchange!

