World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Lives At Risk Unless Conditions For Spain’s Seasonal Migrant Workers Are Rapidly Improved

Saturday, 25 July 2020, 6:46 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

Local governments must immediately improve deplorable conditions seasonal migrant workers endure in shanty towns around Spain’s strawberry townships before people die, a UN expert said today.

In the past week, three fires in the informal settlements in the municipalities of Lepe and Lucena del Puerto, in the southern province of Huelva, have destroyed the workers’ only alternative accommodation when they arrive in Spain. Local governments have so far ignored the more than 170 people now left out in the open. Some have lost their papers and belongings and are even more vulnerable, said Olivier De Schutter, the Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

“These incidents further highlight the urgent need to regularise the working conditions of migrant workers and thus to ensure decent working and housing conditions,” De Schutter said. “Local administrations, agricultural employers and companies need to seek in an urgent and coordinated manner a solution to end the situation of degradation in which seasonal agricultural workers live.”

In June, the Special Rapporteur called on the authorities to ensure that migrant workers were guaranteed conditions, including access to adequate healthcare, that meet international standards. A month later, the situation is deteriorating alarmingly each day, made worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This reality of fires and inhumane conditions in the shanty towns cannot be tolerated any longer,” the expert said. “Local governments have remained silent for too long and need to provide now a timely and adequate response.”

De Schutter welcomed ongoing investigations by the Defensor Del Pueblo, the Spanish national human rights institution, after last week’s fires. “The Ombudsman is giving visibility to a neglected humanitarian problem and to a situation that needs to be solved,” he said.

The expert has been in contact in the past month with the Government of Spain and concerned companies on these issues.

The expert: Mr. Olivier De Schutter was appointed as the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights by the UN Human Rights Council on 1 May 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 