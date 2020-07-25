World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor Calls On ICAO To Investigate U.S. Harassment Of Iranian Passenger Plane

Saturday, 25 July 2020, 7:01 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

The American F-15 fighter jet’s harassment of an Iranian passenger plane belonging to Mahan Airlines over Syria Thursday evening constitutes a serious violation of international agreements relating to the safety of civil aviation, said the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

A number of passengers were slightly injured, including children, the elderly and women, as the pilot took the aircraft to a lower altitude. The American jet came within 100 meters of the Iranian plane.

According to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 1971 (referred to as the Montreal Convention), the incident is a criminal act as it put lives of civilians in danger.

The Montreal Convention of 1971 and its supplementary protocol stipulate that, “unlawful acts against the safety of civil aviation jeopardize the safety of persons and property, seriously affect the operation of air services, and undermine the confidence of the peoples of the world in the safety of civil aviation… Considering that, for the purpose of deterring such acts, there is an urgent need to provide appropriate measures for punishment of offenders…”

The agreement confirms that “any person commits an offence if he unlawfully and intentionally performs an act of violence against a person on board an aircraft in flight if that act is likely to endanger the safety of that aircraft.”

Euro-Med Monitor’s legal adviser Tariq Hajjar charges that “the U.S. military command’s description of the incident as ‘professional’ is inaccurate. It is not professional for an armed military plane to harass a civilian plane that poses no danger at all, thus endangering the lives of dozens of civilian passengers.”

Relevant national and international bodies, in particular the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), should open an immediate, transparent and independent investigation to expose the circumstances of the incident, and present the results to the United Nations General Assembly, asking that it take the necessary measures to punish the perpetrators to deter such acts from recurring in the future.

If the international community, especially the United Nations, fails to take measures to deal with the incident, it may encourage similar actions, which could lead to serious destabilization of civil aviation and other security, economic and consequences at the global level.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 