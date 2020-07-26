The Kateri Peace Conference Will Be Online

BENDING THE ARC: Striving for Peace and Justice in a World of Endless War

Supported on ZOOM by WORLD BEYOND WAR

Join Steve Breyman, John Amidon, Maureen Beillargeon Aumand, Medea Benjamin, Lawrence Davidson, Stephen Downs, James Jennings, Kathy Kelly, Jim Merkel, Ed Kinane, Nick Mottern, Rev. Felicia Parazaider, Bill Quigley, David Swanson, Ann Wright, and Chris Antal.

These speakers are also the authors of the newly released book, Bending the Arc: Striving for Peace and Justice in the Age of Endless War. Registering for the conference earns you a big discount on the book, should you choose to buy it.

Money raised by World BEYOND War will go to World BEYOND War, Voices for Creative Non-Violence, Upstate Drone Action, Code Pink, Conscience International, and the Revolution of Love.

For a detailed schedule and description, and to reserve your spot, click here.

© Scoop Media

