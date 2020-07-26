World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Kateri Peace Conference Will Be Online

Sunday, 26 July 2020, 5:35 am
Press Release: World Beyond War

BENDING THE ARC: Striving for Peace and Justice in a World of Endless War

Supported on ZOOM by WORLD BEYOND WAR

Join Steve Breyman, John Amidon, Maureen Beillargeon Aumand, Medea Benjamin, Lawrence Davidson, Stephen Downs, James Jennings, Kathy Kelly, Jim Merkel, Ed Kinane, Nick Mottern, Rev. Felicia Parazaider, Bill Quigley, David Swanson, Ann Wright, and Chris Antal.

These speakers are also the authors of the newly released book, Bending the Arc: Striving for Peace and Justice in the Age of Endless War. Registering for the conference earns you a big discount on the book, should you choose to buy it.

Money raised by World BEYOND War will go to World BEYOND War, Voices for Creative Non-Violence, Upstate Drone Action, Code Pink, Conscience International, and the Revolution of Love.

For a detailed schedule and description, and to reserve your spot, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Beyond War on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 