Muslim Pilgrims Perform Tawaf Of Arrival In Makkah On First Day Of Hajj 2020

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: Saudi Ministry of Media

Pilgrims in white Ihram garments on Wednesday July 29 performing Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) on the first day of Hajj 2020 in the holy city of Makkah. This is the initial Tawaf carried out upon entering Makkah’s Grand Mosque (Al-Masjid Al-Haram).

The pilgrims embarked on the first day of their Hajj journey after finishing four days of isolation in Makkah and prior to that a weeklong quarantine at home, part of the strict preventative health measures to guard against COVID-19 Coronavirus. The pilgrims, some of them carrying umbrellas to protect against the fierce sun, observed social distancing as they circumambulated the Kaaba.

The pilgrimage this year is limited to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, who meet preset conditions and have been subjected to quarantine procedures. Individuals from 160 nationalities residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj. Residents in Saudi Arabia make up to 70% of the total number of pilgrims while citizens make up the remaining 30%. The number of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

At the outset of Hajj, pilgrims headed first to Miqat Al Sail Al Kabir (Wadi Muharram) to enter the state of Ihram and profess intent after completing the compulsory isolation period.

Prior to heading to Mina to embark on their Hajj journey, pilgrims enter the state of Ihram, where they prepare themselves spiritually and don special white garments. Pilgrims in Ihram garments then perform Tawaf Al-Qudum, the initial Tawaf carried out upon entering Makkah’s Grand Mosque. Afterwards they set out to Mina for an overnight stay on the Day of Tarwiyah (Day of Quenching Thirst).

On the Day of Tarwiyah, the pilgrims perform ablution and washing, and intends to make the pilgrimage in the heart, and recite the Talbiyah, a Muslim prayer invoked by the pilgrims as a conviction that they intend to perform the Hajj only for the glory of Allah.

