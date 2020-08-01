World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Book Club: Join David Swanson To Read And Discuss His Book War Is A Lie

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 6:41 am
Press Release: World Beyond War

Have you not yet read or would like to revisit David Swanson’s book War Is A Lie? Still as timely and urgently needed now as it was when it was first published, this is a unique opportunity to read and discuss the book with the author himself. Join David and other WBW supporters in debunking the myths and arguments used to justify and proliferate a global war machine.

This September, World BEYOND War will be holding weekly discussions of War Is A Lie as part of a small group WBW book club limited to a group of 12 participants. Choose your preferred format (epub, mobi, pdf, audio, paperback) and we’ll send you a copy with details on which sections will be discussed each week along with the Zoom details to access the discussions.

When: Wednesdays in September beginning September 9th and running through September 30th (4 weeks) at 8 p.m. ET (GMT-4).

Where: Zoom (details to be shared upon registration).

Registration: A $100 donation to WBW entitles you to an epub, mobi, pdf, or audio copy of the book and access to four hour-long discussions facilitated by David Swanson. A $125 donation entitles you to a signed paperback of the book and access to four hour-long discussions facilitated by David Swanson.

This is a very small group series with limited space of up to 12 people. Sign up before August 31st to reserve your spot and allow for enough time to receive the book.

We look forward to reading and discussing this important book with you!

REGISTER

