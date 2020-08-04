World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Refugee Moved To High Security After Speaking Out On Covid-19 – Four Now On Hunger Strike

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 5:08 am
Press Release: The Refugee Action Collective

“Four refugees in immigration detention in Brisbane, Farhad Ramahti, Mehdi, Mehrzad and Adnan are on hunger strike in protest at the apparent punishment of Adnan for his complaints over staff failure to use personal, protective equipment (PPE) and maintain social distancing,” said Chris Breen for the Refugee Action Collective.

“Farhad Rahmati, a refugee currently held in Brisbane's Immigration Transit Accommodation facility (BITA), after spending 6 years detained on Manus island, outlines the reasons for the hunger strike in this video.”

“Today Farhad is on day 4 of his hunger strike in protest against the removal of 22 year old Adnan from BITA's residential compound to the high-security compound, a place usually reserved for those who have committed serious crimes."

“Rahmati says that Adnan complained to a Serco manager at lunchtime on Friday July 31 that kitchen staff were not wearing PPE, and that International Health and Medical Services (IHMS) staff were not wearing masks or practising social distancing. Between 3 and 4pm that afternoon Adnan was moved to the high security wing of BITA. Rahmati believes that Adnan was moved to the high-security wing because of his complaints.”

“Adnan was only 15 when Australia forcibly transferred him to the Nauru Regional Processing Centre on the 20/07/2013. He is now 22. He attempted suicide on 20/07/2020, the first day of his eighth year in immigration detention. He should not be held in high security isolation."

“Farhad says his own ‘next meal will be with Adnan when he is returned to BITA’s residential area’.” continued Breen

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the severity of Australia's cruel detention regime. Social distancing is impossible in detention centres. Refugees must not be punished for raising safety issues to do with Covid-19. Even if Serco were to deny that moving Adnan was a punishment, there is no good reason to keep an unwell young man in high security isolation.”

“The Refugee Action Collective calls on the the Morrison Coalition government to release of Adnan and all refugees into the community. RAC also calls on Queensland Premier Palaszczuk to demand the release of the refugees held in her State.” concluded Breen.

