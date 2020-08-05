OECD Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.1% In June 2020

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.1% in June 2020, compared with 0.7% in May, after four consecutive months of decline. Energy prices decreased less in June (minus 9.5%) than in May (minus 13.7%) and food price inflation picked up slightly to 4.6%, compared with 4.5% in May. Excluding food and energy, OECD inflation also picked up slightly to 1.6% in June 2020 compared with 1.5% in May.

Read the full release.

See the data and charts in Excel.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore these data further

