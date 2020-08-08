World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Build An Inclusive, Just, And Safe Tomorrow. Onward With Our Struggle For Self-Determination!

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 5:48 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

RECLAIM THE FUTURE: Build an Inclusive, Just, and Safe Tomorrow. Onward with Our Struggle for Self-Determination!

In commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, let us declare our resolve to reclaim the future! Let the banner of our right to self-determination charter the path for a better tomorrow.

In the middle of the pandemic, it is timely and urgent that we call for an inclusive, just, and safe tomorrow – together with all the Indigenous Peoples (IP) and other sectors.

Let us reclaim our right to a self-determined and just future. The global system ruled by imperialist powers, defined by its plunderous and oppressive neoliberal policies, has long plagued the planet and people. Extractive industries, energy projects, agro-industrial plantations, and infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities remain incessant while the world grapples with the COVID-19 virus. The corrupt and deteriorating brand of “development” inherently promotes injustice by excluding a great majority of the peoples.

Indigenous communities remain in the margins when it comes to access to health and basic public services, land rights, and environmental conservation. Despite the recognition of their role as nature’s guardians and as civilization’s spring of culture, history, and knowledge, Indigenous Peoples remain among the poorest and most vulnerable sectors in society. Our goals for an inclusive society must aspire not just for access but an equal role for the minorities and marginalized in social protection, in policies on ancestral domains, and in steps to eliminate all forms of oppression and discrimination.

However, at present, inclusiveness, cooperation, and the right to dissent are challenged with the rise of authoritarian rule. IP organizations and human rights defenders are targeted for asserting their liberties and demanding for just social and economic reforms. Several states have also weaponized their COVID-19 response by intensifying militarization and enacting draconian laws that target critics instead of implementing a comprehensive medical plan to address the pandemic. This has also further enabled corporate plunder. As more IP leaders and activists are criminalized and murdered for their defense of lands and rights, we also move further in exacting accountability and justice while challenging repressive policies and programs that are under the guise of peace-keeping and national development.

The pandemic laid bare the horrid truth of social inequalities. It exposed unequal and inaccessible health care for IP and vulnerable sectors, and the deep-seated oppression in the destitute neoliberal system. As we struggle to keep our communities safe and healthy, let us also unite to strengthen our resistance against the virus of state terrorism, systemic discrimination, and capitalist plunder.

In celebrating IP Day, let us be inspired by how IP movements across the globe continue to advance despite the present limitations. Our international unity and solidarity shall be our weapon in facing the mammoth challenges that come our way. Together, we shall do away with the old, oppressive structures and march onward to claim our self-determination and liberation!

Reclaim the future!
Defend ancestral lands!
Land rights, not plunder!
Protection, not discrimination!
Stop state terrorism!
Struggle for self-determination!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

United Nations: ‘Immediate Humanitarian Assistance’ To Support Beirut

The response to Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut requires global support in order to “surmount the devastating impact” of the crisis facing the Lebanese people, the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the country said on Thursday. More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 