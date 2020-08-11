World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Software AG partners with Universitas Gajah Mada (UGM)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Software AG partners with Universitas Gajah Mada (UGM) to drive digitalization in Indonesian Government Sector

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Aug 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Software AG has announced a strategic partnership with Universitas Gajah Mada (UGM), Indonesia's leading public University, to drive digitalization in the Indonesian Government Sector and prime UGM graduates entering the job market.

The partnership will begin with two initial steps:

The first, an Educational Webinar on August 14, open to all government officials

Software AG and UGM will host a Webinar on Digital Transformation in the Indonesian Government Sector.

UGM will present their most recent findings, including challenges to the digitalization efforts of government bodies in Indonesia, and recommend strategies for a fast start to becoming a truly digitalized government.
Software AG will showcase highly relevant use cases from various government bodies in the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

The second step is an Academic Partnership.

Software AG will provide a market-oriented education through UGM, giving graduates entering the job market an excellent head start, forming an integral and critical part of the digital transformation of the nation.

Prof Ir Panut Mulyono, Rector of UGM, said, "A close collaboration between the private sector and academia is essential. This is in line with our Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim's Independent Campus Policy, where universities are encouraged to develop partnerships with world class companies. With the upcoming Webinar, we provide thought leadership, views and ideas for the government sector to digitally transform in a safe and sustainable way; and with the Academic Partnership we are upskilling our students to support this transformation with a highly qualified workforce in the future."

Anneliese Schulz, President of Software AG Asia Pacific Japan, said, "What excites me the most is the opportunity to support upskilling student talent into world class tech professionals, who will contribute to the development of the nation. And when we look into government digitalization efforts in Indonesia and elsewhere, integration is a key enabler to modernize and innovate. As the world leading integration technology provider, we can share proven use cases from various sectors as well as the key learning from government bodies worldwide which will benefit Indonesia greatly."

The Ministry of Administrative Reform measured the e-government maturity level over 616 government institutions in 2018, and concluded that a majority of government institutions have been implementing e-services, particularly for internal work. However, these e-services share common problems: lack of integration, unsustainability, and low use, pointing to an absence of integrated and holistic policy, and partial planning and strategies in implementing e-government. Before 2018, there was no guidance and standard to develop e-services. As a result, "many government institutions in Indonesia have only developed partial e-services, even in the sake of innovation." (GovAsia https://tinyurl.com/yyvsn3k6)

About UGM
Gadjah Mada University is a public research university located in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Officially founded on 19 Dec 1949, UGM is one of the oldest and largest institutions of higher education in the country, and among the best in many areas. Following its internationalisation programme, the setting at UGM continues to grow in an Indonesian as well as international atmosphere.

About Software AG
We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. Learn more about Software AG and Freedom-as-a-Service at www.softwareag.com.

