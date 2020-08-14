World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Community Should Condemn Violent Repression Of Pro-Democracy Protests In Bolivia

Friday, 14 August 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Center for Economic and Policy Research

International Community Should Condemn Violent Repression of Pro-Democracy Protests in Bolivia, CEPR Co-Director Says

WASHINGTON - The international community should condemn recent government repression and racist violence by far-right militias in Bolivia, Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) Co-Director Mark Weisbrot said today. The de facto government’s violent response to protests and road blockades opposing the postponement of elections has left dozens wounded since August 3. Media reports and videos shared on social media show police forces attacking protesters, racist militias who support the de facto government beating Indigenous Bolivians, government planes flying over protesters are low altitudes, and other violence aimed at crushing the current wave of strikes and road blockades.

“The international community should condemn the state and paramilitary violence against pro-democracy protesters in Bolivia and support their call for democratic elections that include Bolivia’s most popular political party, the MAS, and their presidential candidate, Luis Arce,” Weisbrot said. “The de facto government of Jeanine Áñez is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to hold onto power, and is trying to benefit from its own mismanagement of the pandemic in doing so.”

Labor unions, campesino organizations, and other groups launched a general strike on August 3 and set up road blockades throughout the country. Some are demanding the ouster of the government, which took power after a military coup on November 10.

Defense Interior Minister Arturo Murillo has repeatedly threatened harsh violence against protesters, and said in a recent TV broadcast that it would be “politically correct” to shoot them. Meanwhile, right-wing militias aligned with the de facto government have been attacking protesters and attempting to dismantle road blocks in various parts of Bolivia. The extremist Santa Cruz Youth League reportedly has clashed with labor unionists, and militia groups such as the Resistencia Juvenil Cochala and Unión Juvenil Cruceñista groups, have been documented attacking and terrorizing demonstrators and Indigenous Bolivians and intimidating journalists. These groups are being used by the de facto government in an effort to break road blocks, according to Bolivian Human Rights Ombudsman Nadia Cruz.

On Saturday, August 8, over 60 workers were reportedly ambushed by paramilitary groups and police, and arrested, in Samaipata, in Santa Cruz department. Some later said they were assaulted and tortured.

“What we are seeing in Bolivia is a deeply disturbing human rights emergency,” Weisbrot said.

“People in great numbers around the country are pouring out into the streets to defend democracy against an unelected government that took power following a coup d’etat, and has repeatedly postponed the elections that it promised. The international community should support the Bolivian people and their right to democratic elections, and bring pressure against the repression.”

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Center for Economic and Policy Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

United Nations: ‘Immediate Humanitarian Assistance’ To Support Beirut

The response to Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut requires global support in order to “surmount the devastating impact” of the crisis facing the Lebanese people, the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the country said on Thursday. More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 