World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Vision Ship Brings COVID-19 Aid To Remote Amazonian Communities

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 7:48 am
Press Release: World Vision

Some of the most remote communities in the Amazon region in Brazil have receive medical attention, hygiene supplies and education to prevent COVID-19, from a hospital-ship operated by World Vision and the Presbyterian Church of Manaus.

The “Solidarity Ship” has made two trips since the global pandemic declaration, visiting some of the most vulnerable communities in Brazil. The ship departed from the capital Manaus on August 2 nd and brought help to more than 500 families in 11 communities living along Solimões River.

Brazil currently is second worldwide in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19. The virus is quickly spreading from mega-cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, to remote and rural areas where the availability of medical attention and access to clean water is limited.

Amazonas State is one of the hardest hit regions, with more than 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

“We are reaching the poorest of the poor. Most of the dwellers in the Amazon are riverside populations, who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, and have no access to medical treatment, because of the distance and difficulty in transportation”, explained Martha Yaneth Rodríguez, World Vision’s Brazil National Director.

The hospital ship will bring emergency medical and dentistry services. It will also deliver 600 hygiene kits, 600 basic food baskets and 1,200 “tenderness boxes”, which are kits containing educational material for children to prevent COVID-19, and teach preventive measures to ensure their protection from violence, which is spiking amid the pandemic, and ensure their mental and emotional well-being.

“Our ability to reach and provide life-saving humanitarian aid and preventive education to these extremely isolated populations depend on the availability of very scarce resources. We need more financial support from individuals, corporations, and governments to keep our operation going”, said Rodríguez.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 