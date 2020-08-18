World Vision Ship Brings COVID-19 Aid To Remote Amazonian Communities

Some of the most remote communities in the Amazon region in Brazil have receive medical attention, hygiene supplies and education to prevent COVID-19, from a hospital-ship operated by World Vision and the Presbyterian Church of Manaus.

The “Solidarity Ship” has made two trips since the global pandemic declaration, visiting some of the most vulnerable communities in Brazil. The ship departed from the capital Manaus on August 2 nd and brought help to more than 500 families in 11 communities living along Solimões River.

Brazil currently is second worldwide in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19. The virus is quickly spreading from mega-cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, to remote and rural areas where the availability of medical attention and access to clean water is limited.

Amazonas State is one of the hardest hit regions, with more than 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

“We are reaching the poorest of the poor. Most of the dwellers in the Amazon are riverside populations, who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, and have no access to medical treatment, because of the distance and difficulty in transportation”, explained Martha Yaneth Rodríguez, World Vision’s Brazil National Director.

The hospital ship will bring emergency medical and dentistry services. It will also deliver 600 hygiene kits, 600 basic food baskets and 1,200 “tenderness boxes”, which are kits containing educational material for children to prevent COVID-19, and teach preventive measures to ensure their protection from violence, which is spiking amid the pandemic, and ensure their mental and emotional well-being.

“Our ability to reach and provide life-saving humanitarian aid and preventive education to these extremely isolated populations depend on the availability of very scarce resources. We need more financial support from individuals, corporations, and governments to keep our operation going”, said Rodríguez.

