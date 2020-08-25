World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Rights Experts Call On Chile To Drop Criminal Charges Against Influential Feminist Artistic Group

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 7:24 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

Chile should drop criminal charges against a feminist group of human rights defenders whose performance art has inspired women protestors around the world, UN human rights experts* said today.

“The artistic and feminist group Las Tesis has been key in denouncing police violence and violence against women in Chile” said the experts. “The State has an obligation to protect human rights defenders. It should not prosecute them for exercising their freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. We call on prosecutors to drop criminal charges presented by the Police against them.”

Las Tesis is known internationally for the song “Un violador en tu camino” (A rapist in your path), first performed last November on International Day for The Elimination of Violence Against Women. Since then, the song, with its line “the rapist is you,” has been used in protests by women around the world.

“The group and the song have become a symbol of the universal demand of women to be able to live a life free of violence,” the experts added. “We fear prosecution of Las Tesis could have a chilling effect on women in many other countries who are standing up for their human rights.”

The experts also expressed concern that the comments made by certain government authorities about the criminal charges “may stigmatize and ostracize women human rights defenders, contrary to international human rights standards.”

“The diversity of opinions and its expression in different forms, including through feminist art, is necessary in a democratic society,” they said. “Chile must protect freedom of expression and cultural expression because these freedoms contribute to a democratic society.”

The experts said they have made their concerns known to the Government of Chile, and are now awaiting a response.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 