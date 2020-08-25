World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FFA: Aerial Surveillance Critical For Monitoring Of Our EEZs

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

The PMSP-FFA aircraft during a recent stopover in Honiara

Fisheries Ministers at their 17th Forum Fisheries Committee meeting on 6-7 August recognized the importance of aerial surveillance, including through the Pacific Maritime Security Program-Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (PMSP/FFA), after noting the increased risk of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Australian Department of Defence and FFA agreed to temporarily suspend the PMSP/FFA aerial surveillance program in March 2020 due to the swift move by Pacific Island countries to restrict travel, coupled with the uncertainty and risks involved. The suspension was lifted on 1 July following gradual easing of travel restrictions and interest received from members to conduct maritime surveillance over their exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

The FFA Director-General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen said the resumption of the PMSP/FFA aerial surveillance program is highly welcomed and especially important during this time as recognized by our Fisheries Ministers.

“With the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions on other forms of monitoring such as observer coverage, constant aerial surveillance is critical for Pacific Island countries to monitor their vast EEZs,” Dr Tupou-Roosen said.

“We note the strict COVID-related clearance protocols in place in the region and are working with the appropriate authorities to satisfy these protocols so as to continue to provide our members with the surveillance they require.

“One of the benefits of this program is that in addition to our members being able to direct the aircraft in terms of where, when and what they would like to target IUU fishing, it also addresses other maritime security-related threats,” she added.

Since the lifting of the suspension, the aerial surveillance aircraft has been providing surveillance for Solomon Islands.

Commander of RSIPF Maritime Division, Chief Superintendent Charles Fox Sau noted that during this time with the limited tools to monitor our large EEZ, the risk of not only IUU fishing but also other threats entering our EEZ are higher.

“We are grateful to the governments of Australia and New Zealand and to the FFA for providing aerial surveillance assistance, which is complementing our patrol boats in monitoring our borders - especially for the illegal entry of small craft,” Chief Superintendent Sau said.

During the FFC ministerial meeting, Ministers made specific reference to the support provided by the FFA Secretariat to Members through the use of the vessel monitoring system to contact trace the movements of fishing vessels. This has been invaluable for ensuring border security and mitigating the risk of COVID-19 entering countries by sea.

Negotiations with Pacific Island countries interested in recommencing their aerial surveillance is currently underway. FFA Members are encouraged to contact the FFA to ensure their access to the PMSP/FFA Aerial Surveillance Program on air.tasking@ffa.int

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 