Novotech Awarded '2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company Of The Year'

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SYDNEY, Aug 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the largest biotech specialist CRO in the Asia-Pacific region, was awarded the '2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year' in an overnight virtual global ceremony. This is the fourth consecutive year Novotech has been recognized with the prestigious CRO regional award.

Yooni Kim accepting the award

Accepting the award at the ceremony last night, Novotech's Executive Director Asia Operations Yooni Kim said:

"On behalf of Novotech I am extremely pleased the company has again been recognized as the CRO leader in the region. Novotech is growing rapidly due to its reputation for specialist teams on the ground across the Asia region with local knowledge, partnerships and expertise. Our staff numbers have grown by over 20% over the last 12 months. We now have over 750 Novotech people delivering excellence in clinical research management, biometrics and monitoring. Novotech helps biotechnology companies progress their R&D programs by investing in upfront regulatory and clinical consulting, continued focus on developing site relationships across the region, and a commitment to creating an exceptional workplace. Everyone at Novotech is very proud of our recent successes. So once again many thanks to the Frost & Sullivan jury for selecting Novotech for this award and congratulations to all nominees!"

Award recipients are selected after extensive research and market analysis by the Frost & Sullivan industry team.

Senior Industry Analyst Transformational Health Frost & Sullivan Khushbu Jain said:

"Novotech's commitment to offering its customers unparalleled value has guided its investments in IT infrastructure such as CTMS upgrade, Medidata Rave coding systems and developing its clinical consulting capabilities through BioDesk. In addition, the company's strong understanding of cultures, language and regulatory requirements has uniquely positioned Novotech in APAC to offer a level of service comparable to that of global CROs, but with the local flexibility and scale that appeal to biotech companies."

Novotech has been delivering clinical research excellence in the Asia-Pacific for US, EU and APAC biotechs for more than 24 years with its specialist Novotech teams across 11 countries, and supported by more than 30 partnerships with major health institutions.

Novotech is always hiring the best people in the region - please see our careers page here.

Watch the ceremony here.

About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com

Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.

Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.

