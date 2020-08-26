Home To Bilo Team Overjoyed About Release Of Isabella And Huyen From MITA

The Home to Bilo team are overjoyed at the news that Isabella and her mum Huyen have been released from the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation (MITA) to be reunited with their father and husband Paul in Melbourne.

Isabella was Tharnicaa and Kopika’s only playmate when they were detained in MITA and Huyen was a great support for Priya and Nades as they navigated the difficulty of parenting in detention together.

The release of Isabella and Huyen shows just how easily this process can occur. While they will never get back the time wasted in detention, they will now have a chance to heal and live together as a family.

This reminds us that if they can do the right thing for little Isabella and her mum, then we know that they can do the exact same for our family.

With the release of Isabella it now means Kopika and Tharnicaa are the only children remaining in detention in Australia.

In learning the news Priya states “I’m so happy to hear that Isabella, Huyen and Paul can live together as a family. They have had a very difficult time in detention, every day is hard in detention. But today is a good day for them. I am waiting in hope that the government will make a similar decision for my family, so we can rejoin our community in Biloela.”

