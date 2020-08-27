World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CITIC Telecom CPC Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a VMware Cloud Provider offers their customers consistent infrastructure and operations through a complete set of software-defined services for networking, storage and compute. The Cloud Verified badge means customers achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications, and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies available.

"Attaining VMware Cloud Verified status is a milestone achievement for CITIC Telecom CPC. This designation demonstrates that we can provide our customers with services and solutions consistent with the standards of advanced VMware cloud technologies. Working with VMware significantly strengthens our network and cloud offerings," said Taylor Lam, SVP of Product Development & Management, CITIC Telecom CPC. "Market demand for hybrid, multi-cloud, and virtual network solutions is rising rapidly. The VMware Cloud Verified badge signifies that our SmartCLOUD(TM) Cloud Computing solutions can keep up with expectations by providing customers with VMware Cloud Infrastructure. With this, we can not only provide our customers with reliable IaaS service but can also deliver flexible virtual network (NSX), virtual storage (vSAN), and SD-WAN solutions that suit our customers' digital transformation needs. It further showcases that the combination of VMware products with our full-fledged ICT portfolio, certified Professional Services and years of managed service experience can provide a unique value to our customers."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Vijoo Chacko, VMware Cloud Provider Program Leader, APJ, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting CITIC Telecom CPC as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,300 cloud providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements

For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.

As a leading Global Local ICT Solutions Partner with worldwide footprint across East to West and native presence, we truly live our motto, "Innovation Never Stops." Being a preferred Digital Society Enabler, we lead our key markets at the forefront of pioneering ICT development, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into real-world value for our customers, helping them achieve higher productivity, agility, cost-efficiency, and ultimately, Digital Globalization.

As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on our superior quality commitment through a broad global self-managed infrastructure encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.

For more information please visitwww.citictel-cpc.com

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

