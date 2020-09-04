World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gulf Livestock 1 Missing In Typhoon Maysak

Friday, 4 September 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: Australasian Global Exports

Australasian Global Exports primary concern is for the safety and well-being of the 43 people on board Gulf Livestock 1 that was under a voyage charter from the ship’s owner and is missing in Typhoon Maysak.

Four of those people are treasured friends and work colleagues. The remaining people on board are engaged by the ship’s owner.

We are in full contact with the families of our four colleagues and are offering them all the support we can. We ask media to respect their privacy during this most stressful of times.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the ship’s officers, crew and other personnel and their families.

As this is an unfolding situation where Typhoon Maysak was reported to be a Category 3 storm with winds of around 200 kilometres an hour, we sincerely thank the Japanese Coast Guard for their ongoing efforts.

As we are all awaiting verified information from the authorities and the ship’s owner, at this stage, there is no further comment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Australasian Global Exports on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

1t.org: US Businesses, Governments And Non-Profits Join Global Push For 1 Trillion Trees

Today, 26 forward-looking companies, cities, and organizations across the US announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires, as well as other adverse effects of climate change, by conserving, restoring, and growing more than 855 million trees. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 