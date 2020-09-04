Gulf Livestock 1 Missing In Typhoon Maysak

Australasian Global Exports primary concern is for the safety and well-being of the 43 people on board Gulf Livestock 1 that was under a voyage charter from the ship’s owner and is missing in Typhoon Maysak.

Four of those people are treasured friends and work colleagues. The remaining people on board are engaged by the ship’s owner.

We are in full contact with the families of our four colleagues and are offering them all the support we can. We ask media to respect their privacy during this most stressful of times.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the ship’s officers, crew and other personnel and their families.

As this is an unfolding situation where Typhoon Maysak was reported to be a Category 3 storm with winds of around 200 kilometres an hour, we sincerely thank the Japanese Coast Guard for their ongoing efforts.

As we are all awaiting verified information from the authorities and the ship’s owner, at this stage, there is no further comment.

© Scoop Media

