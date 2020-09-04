Enforced Disappearances: UN Committee To Hold Special Online Dialogue With Iraq

The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) will hold a special public dialogue with Iraq during its upcoming online session to discuss what the country is doing to address the issue of enforced disappearances.

Iraq ratified the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance in 2010. Its initial report was examined by the Committee in 2015. The dialogue, due to be held on 14 and 15 September at 3:30 pm Geneva time, will focus on selected issues related to the measures adopted by the State to implement its obligations under the Convention. This will include the evolution of State’s strategies to prevent enforced disappearances, and to search for disappeared persons and investigate alleged enforced disappearances.

The overall CED session begins on 7 September at 4pm Geneva time, with a victim from Gambia addressing the opening. The session will last for three weeks until 25 September.

Among its activities, the Committee will also co-host a public webinar with the Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances on the search and investigation of enforced disappearances. The year 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the Working Group, and the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention. The Committee and the Working Group will work together to strengthen advocacy and to support all those who are seeking the truth about the fate and whereabouts of disappeared persons.

