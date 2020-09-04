Press Statement From Professor Pal Ahluwalia, The Vice-Chancellor And President of USP, Fiji

I praise the Lord and thank almighty God for hearing the prayers of so many people throughout the region and for good governance, integrity and ethics to prevail.

I am deeply humbled by the love, friendship and support that has been bestowed upon my wife and I, and we are committed to serving the Pacific and making USP even stronger.

We are elated by the news that the USP Council has cleared all allegations against me. I wish to thank the Council, especially the Special Executive Committee, for their commitment to seek truth and justice.

It has been a difficult and challenging time, but we must move forward and take USP to greater heights and ensure that our students are able to get the best possible education.

Lastly, I wish to thank the students, staff, alumni and the wider communities whose belief and support have given me additional strength to continue to work towards shaping Pacific futures.

I have no doubt that this great regional institution steeped in history, will prosper further and it is my sincere ambition to continue to serve USP to the best of my abilities.

Pal Ahluwalia

Vice-Chancellor and President

University of the South Pacific

4 September 2020

© Scoop Media

