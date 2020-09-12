World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 Labour Ministers Tackle Key Issues, But Vision Is Lacking

Saturday, 12 September 2020, 7:42 am
Press Release: ITUC

The Ministerial Declaration adopted by G20 Labour and Employment Ministers on 10 September covers a raft of crucial issues as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on jobs and livelihoods, but the sense of urgency required to tackle the scale of the challenges is lacking.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said “We welcome the references in the Declaration to priority issues such as jobs, social protection and safety at work. With 400 million jobs lost and hundreds of millions of informal economy livelihoods impacted, keeping people in work and investing in care, infrastructure and other areas is massively important. And occupational health and safety is critical to saving lives and impeding the spread of the virus with its devastating impacts on health and on the economy.

“The Ministers have also pledged to work for social protection for all, although a commitment to a global social protection fund for the most vulnerable is sadly absent. The need to formalise informal work, and end the misclassification of workers in platform and other businesses is recognized in the Declaration, which also gives priority to securing the economic future of young people and achieving gender equality at work”.

Pierre Habbard, TUAC General Secretary said: “Labour ministers renewed their support for close cooperation between the OECD and the ILO to help G20 members develop recovery solutions. It is essential that both organisations continue to work hand-in-hand to that end. This will help strengthen our labour market institutions, address the uncontrolled rise in inequalities and meet the digitalization challenge.”

The Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to fundamental ILO standards, and to the ILO Centenary Declaration adopted last year, including specific reference to global supply chains. The reference to health and safety at work is particularly relevant and the ITUC is looking to governments to support the move to elevate occupational health and safety to the status of a fundamental right at the ILO. The right to be protected from death and disease caused by work must be sacrosanct.

“While the Ministers’ Declaration does touch on many key topics, it lacks vision and a real sense of urgency. Labour and Finance Ministers need to work together to ensure the investments in jobs, social protection and health are made and delivered according to people’s real needs. This requires global cooperation.

“Governments need to develop and implement industry policy to create jobs and deal with the intersecting crises of the pandemic, global warming and inequality. It is also disappointing that there is no clear and common commitment to maintaining income support for those who lose their jobs due to the pandemic. We call upon G20 leaders to give clear indications and commitments on investment in these crucial areas, and to be held to account on those commitments,” said Ms Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Oxfam: Pandemic Profits For Companies Soar By Billions More As Poorest Pay Price

Thirty-two of the world’s largest companies stand to see their profits jump by USD$109 billion more in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic lays bare an economic model that delivers profits for the wealthiest on the back of the poorest, according to ... More>>



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 