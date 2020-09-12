Meerkat Quadruplets Born At Symbio Wildlife Park

Symbio Wildlife Park, South of Sydney are celebrating the arrival of more Spring babies with announcement of Meerkat Quadruplets to their loving Meerkat parents 'Aya' and 'Penfold'.

Named 'Milo, Kabu, Maliah and Keeya' the pups who came into the world one month ago, had their very first time out of their nest box this week exploring the Wildlife Parks Meerkat exhibit, where Zookeepers were on hand to capture every adorable moment of it.

The quadruplets didn't venture too far from their parents or older siblings side, though they were like kids in a candy store as they ran, jumped and scratched their way around the exhibit enjoying their new playground.

Their birth brings the number in their Clan to 12, and with that many siblings there sure isn't going to be a shortage of babysitters when their parents need some respite.

Over the coming days the pups will be making more and more appearances on exhibit, and within the next few weeks will be on on exhibit full time for the public to meet and greet throughout the entirety of the day.

CLICK to Download 4k Meerkat Baby Video

