Seismic “Extends Its Dominance” As A Leader In The Sales Content Solutions

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Seismic

Seismic “Extends its Dominance” as a Leader in the Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020 Report by Independent Research Firm

Seismic Receives the Report’s Highest Scores in the Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence Categories

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 16, 2020)Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020 report. In the report, Forrester noted that Seismic “extends its dominance through acquisition and organic growth.”

For The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020, Forrester evaluated the nine most significant sales content solutions in a 40-criteria evaluation of each company’s Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Seismic was top ranked in all three categories. Specifically, the report states that “on a per-feature basis, Seismic consistently delivers exceptionally deep, comprehensive capability with specific strengths in content organization, access, personalization, collaboration, approval/content management workflows, and content analytics and reporting.”

“We believe that recognition as a Forrester Wave Leader further validates our position as a best-in-class sales enablement provider,” said Doug Winter, CEO and Cofounder, Seismic. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forrester for being among the category’s leaders with the top score in the current offering category.”

In addition to the Current Offering category, Seismic also received the highest scores possible in the Strategy and Market Presence categories. The report states that “coupling its Percolate acquisition with a $100 million Series E round gives Seismic more ability to unify marketing, sales, and post-sale activity and deliver content that engages buyers using personalized, interactive experiences.” We believe this was reflected in Seismic receiving the highest scores possible in 22 criteria, including category vision, partner and community ecosystem, execution roadmap, and global footprint criteria.

“As a leader, Seismic has a responsibility to help shape the future of the global sales enablement industry,” continued Winter. “We are humbled by this challenge and will continue to focus on helping companies win with engaging customer interactions powered by relevant content. It’s a very exciting period for both Seismic and the sales enablement category, and we look forward to innovating, collaborating with partners, and growing to meet new demands as the customer experience landscape evolves.”

To read more of the findings from The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020 report, learn Seismic’s vision for the future of sales enablement, and download a copy of the report, read our blog here.

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic’s Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, please visit seismic.com.

