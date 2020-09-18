World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Alert On The Case Of Khaled Drareni

Friday, 18 September 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

RSF has launched an international appeal for the immediate release of its colleague Khaled Drareni, an RSF and TV5 Monde correspondent in Algeria recently sentenced to two years in prison. In his appeal trial, four years in prison were required against him for covering the peaceful protests taking place in Algiers as part of the popular mass mobilization of the Hirak in March.

The Algerian authorities clearly want to make an example of Khaled Drareni to intimidate all journalists. To have to serve two years in prison is totally unfounded and extremist and makes us fear the worst for our friend. Before the judges, Khaled, still very emaciated but calm and smiling, explained that he had only done his job as a journalist. Relaying information cannot be considered as an attack on national unity.

We ask the Algerian authorities to stop this furious headlong rush into repression. Together, let's make Khaled a symbol of resistance to censorship! We call on your goodwill to support our actions on the ground in Algeria. Please share this #WeAreKhaled image as much as possible with your networks and make a donation today to RSF. Thank you for your invaluable support.

