FWRM Emerging Leaders Forum 7 Programme Begins

Saturday, 19 September 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

FWRM launched the seventh cohort of its flagship young women’s leadership programme, the Emerging Leaders Forum, today in Suva.

ELF is a transformative leadership training targeted towards young women between the ages of 18 to 25 facilitated by FWRM's Intergenerational Women in Leadership Programme team. ELF 7 is supported by the Australian Government through the Fiji Women’s Fund.

“FWRM is very excited to welcome another cohort of diverse young women leaders to be part of ELF 7. It has always been a renowned programme for FWRM that creates an enabling space to empower young women and also the next generation of feminist leaders, ” said FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh.

“Traditionally, the ELF programme is a year-long but we’re excited to pilot the new Young Women in Leadership toolkit with this cohort. For this reason, ELF 7 will span from September 2020 to March 2021.”

ELF 7 includes 16 diverse young women participants from the Central Division. The ELF programme will have a series of workshops on key topics such as identity, gender, feminism, human rights, leadership and power, ending violence against women and girls, sexual and reproductive health and rights, economic empowerment, gender and faith, ecological and climate justice and the media.

“Young women face enormous discrimination and violence and tend to have less support because of their age and their gender. ELF provides the tools, skills and knowledge to share and address issues that are important to them.”

Since its inception in 2002, there have been 6 successful cohorts from the ELF programme with over 90 young women graduates now working across Fiji, the Pacific and globally, some of who have continued within the feminist, human rights and civil society movements.

