World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Deepens Cross-Border Health Cooperation And Integration

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: APEC

Health officials from APEC member economies are stepping up cooperation to strengthen health capacity and address the impacts of the public health response to the looming health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Officials met virtually on Monday in preparation for the 10th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, which will be held this Wednesday.

According to the WHO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Dashboard, there are approximately 31 million cases of COVID-19 infection globally, and almost one million deaths worldwide. The APEC region accounts for over 34 percent of the global COVID-19 infection and over 36 percent of total deaths. In addition, most APEC economies are currently facing second or third waves of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to help facilitate coordinated actions and manage health challenges including sharing best practices and discussing openly about what works and what does not work so that we can all learn as we go,” said Michael Pearson, Branch Head, Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio, Canada, and Co-Chair of the APEC Health Working Group.

Pearson highlighted the importance for members to continuously strengthen cooperation and actions in ensuring health systems integration in the region against cross-border health threats such as COVID-19.

Officials also discussed a multi-year strategic course of action to ensure a resilient health system in the region. Given the dramatic impact caused by the pandemic, members conceptualized vaccination approaches and support, reiterated the importance of keeping supply chains flowing smoothly and called for collaboration to deal with the secondary impact of the pandemic, such as mental health.

“The foundation of a strong economy lies in the productivity of its workforce which in turn depends on the health and fitness of its people,” said Dato’ Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min, Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Health in his opening remarks at the Second APEC Health Working Group virtual meeting. “A good health policy is a good economic policy.”

Health Ministers and senior private sector representatives will convene virtually under the theme “Building a Resilient Asia-Pacific in a COVID-19 World” this Wednesday to explore steps forward for member economies in boosting their investments in health to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the region.

According to a recent report by APEC Policy Support Unit, about 20 percent of people in the APEC region are at risk of falling into extreme poverty as their healthcare burdens increase. The report highlights the necessity to increase funds for public health spending so that governments can expand access to healthcare and social protection.

“The upcoming meeting will also highlight mechanisms for strengthening both supply chains and health systems and ways to harness the digital economy to fight the pandemic and foster innovation in health,” explained group’s Co-Chair, Dato’ Dr. Chong Chee Kheong, Deputy Director General of Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Change: Record Northern Heat, Fuels Concerns Over US Wildfire Destruction

More than 78,000 acres of forest in the Sierra mountains in California has been lost due to wildfires. Photo: San Francisco Fire Department The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization ( WMO ... More>>

UN: Guterres Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Following Beheading Of Mexican Crime Reporter

© UNESCO | International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Following the gruesome death of a Mexican journalist specializing in crime reporting, who was found beheaded on Wednesday, UN chief António Guterres has issued a statement condemning ... More>>

UN: WHO Warns Against Potential Ebola Spread In DR Congo And Beyond

Ebola is spreading in a western province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising fears that the disease could reach neighbouring Republic of Congo and even the capital, Kinshasa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 