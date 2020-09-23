World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement On The Passing Of Fr. Kevin Barr

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 6:07 am
Press Release: NA GONE MARAMA BALE NA ROKO TUI DREKETI

Statement by the Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu V. Kepa on the sad passing of Fr. Kevin Barr

I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Father Kevin Barr, Shepherd of our poor, champion of our workers, courageous and fearless servant of God. His presence will be missed by so many people for a long time to come.

Despite being persecuted and threatened with deportation by the highest authority in the land for comments he made on Fiji's flag, Father Barr maintained his composure and reassuring demeanor throughout and never stopped caring for the poor and less fortunate among us.

Many were the fields he plowed, and many the seeds he planted. He was recognised locally and internationally for his persistence and moderate voice of reason.

In saying this, most of Fr. Barr's creative plowing and planting took place in the Family that is the Church. Among the people of God, the Fijian Church in the modern world — this was his love, and for her, for us, he plowed and planted without reserve.

Go, silent friend, forgive us if we grieved you;

Safe now in heaven, kindly say our name.

Your life has touched us, that is why we mourn you;

Our lives without you cannot be the same.

Go, silent friend, we do not grudge you glory;

Sing, sing with joy deep praises to your Lord,

You, who believed that Christ would come back for you,

Now celebrate that Jesus keeps his word.

— John L. Bell

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NA GONE MARAMA BALE NA ROKO TUI DREKETI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Change: Record Northern Heat, Fuels Concerns Over US Wildfire Destruction

More than 78,000 acres of forest in the Sierra mountains in California has been lost due to wildfires. Photo: San Francisco Fire Department The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization ( WMO ... More>>

UN: Guterres Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Following Beheading Of Mexican Crime Reporter

© UNESCO | International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Following the gruesome death of a Mexican journalist specializing in crime reporting, who was found beheaded on Wednesday, UN chief António Guterres has issued a statement condemning ... More>>

UN: WHO Warns Against Potential Ebola Spread In DR Congo And Beyond

Ebola is spreading in a western province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising fears that the disease could reach neighbouring Republic of Congo and even the capital, Kinshasa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 