World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Can Planting Trees Save The Planet? Find Out At The Upcoming GLF Digital Forum

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Global Landscapes Forum

There’s space on the planet for an additional 0.9 billion hectares of forest cover, which would stash around a quarter of current atmospheric carbon.

But creating and restoring forests can be complicated, expensive and political. As lawmakers and business-owners across the globe sign on to large-scale, high-cost tree-planting projects totaling in the trillions, it’s time to explore some urgent, important questions:

Is tree-planting a significant, scalable solution for addressing climate change and supporting livelihoods and communities across the globe – or an ineffective and dangerous diversion from reducing fossil-fuel emissions?

Find answers at the 29 September digital forum hosted by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF), who have 70 years of experience across the global South in supporting successful tree-planting which is integrated with biodiversity conservation, landscape restoration and sustainable economic development.

Hear from a vast range of speakers, from a Sierra-Leonian mayor on the front lines of growing cities in Africa, to one of the foremost scientists in Britain specializing in ecosystem ecology, to researchers in the fields and forests of the tropics. “Through this forum, we will share ideas and experiences, and highlight the many ways we can work together to make tree-planting good for people and for the planet,” said Robert Nasi, CIFOR’s Director General. “It’s a great opportunity for individuals, private enterprise and communities alike to make a real contribution.”

What: Digital Forum: Can tree planting save our planet?
When: 29 September @ 13:00 CEST
Where: Online
Who: CIFOR-ICRAF in collaboration with the Global Landscapes Forum

During the forum, CIFOR-ICRAF will also introduce its ‘Resilient Landscapes’ initiative, an innovative and transformative venture that will leverage the power of the private sector and spur private investment in nature-based solutions. Resilient Landscapes aims to scale up science-based solutions to address the planet’s most urgent global crises.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Global Landscapes Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Change: Record Northern Heat, Fuels Concerns Over US Wildfire Destruction

More than 78,000 acres of forest in the Sierra mountains in California has been lost due to wildfires. Photo: San Francisco Fire Department The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization ( WMO ... More>>

UN: Guterres Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Following Beheading Of Mexican Crime Reporter

© UNESCO | International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Following the gruesome death of a Mexican journalist specializing in crime reporting, who was found beheaded on Wednesday, UN chief António Guterres has issued a statement condemning ... More>>

UN: WHO Warns Against Potential Ebola Spread In DR Congo And Beyond

Ebola is spreading in a western province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising fears that the disease could reach neighbouring Republic of Congo and even the capital, Kinshasa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 