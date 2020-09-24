Can Planting Trees Save The Planet? Find Out At The Upcoming GLF Digital Forum

There’s space on the planet for an additional 0.9 billion hectares of forest cover, which would stash around a quarter of current atmospheric carbon.

But creating and restoring forests can be complicated, expensive and political. As lawmakers and business-owners across the globe sign on to large-scale, high-cost tree-planting projects totaling in the trillions, it’s time to explore some urgent, important questions:

Is tree-planting a significant, scalable solution for addressing climate change and supporting livelihoods and communities across the globe – or an ineffective and dangerous diversion from reducing fossil-fuel emissions?

Find answers at the 29 September digital forum hosted by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF), who have 70 years of experience across the global South in supporting successful tree-planting which is integrated with biodiversity conservation, landscape restoration and sustainable economic development.

Hear from a vast range of speakers, from a Sierra-Leonian mayor on the front lines of growing cities in Africa, to one of the foremost scientists in Britain specializing in ecosystem ecology, to researchers in the fields and forests of the tropics. “Through this forum, we will share ideas and experiences, and highlight the many ways we can work together to make tree-planting good for people and for the planet,” said Robert Nasi, CIFOR’s Director General. “It’s a great opportunity for individuals, private enterprise and communities alike to make a real contribution.”

What: Digital Forum: Can tree planting save our planet?

When: 29 September @ 13:00 CEST

Where: Online

Who: CIFOR-ICRAF in collaboration with the Global Landscapes Forum

During the forum, CIFOR-ICRAF will also introduce its ‘Resilient Landscapes’ initiative, an innovative and transformative venture that will leverage the power of the private sector and spur private investment in nature-based solutions. Resilient Landscapes aims to scale up science-based solutions to address the planet’s most urgent global crises.

