Social Credit Condemns Assange ‘show Trial’

The show trial for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange bears all the hallmarks of one that might be expected in China or Russia, not one by New Zealand's allies, the UK and the US.

Social Credit strongly condemns the action and contends Assange should be released immediately and receive full compensation. The foundations of the justice system have been compromised on multiple levels and the Rule of Law sidelined.

He is now being exposed to multiple levels of injustice and abrogation of due process in the trial, including new indictments being filed against him at the twelfth hour, despite the Magistrate having previously set June 14 as the deadline for new filings.

Mainstream press coverage has misrepresented the facts, and where they have reported on the Assange/Wikileaks matter, they have demonstrated a deep antagonism to Wikileaks truth-telling - quite the reverse of their normal position of wanting to protect their own freedom to 'tell it all'.

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture spoke up for Julian Assange on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, 26 June 2019

“In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed.”

He assessed that Assange has been exposed to psychological torture and political persecution.

Should Assange be extradited to the US to face trial for espionage, it will be a further, if not final, nail in the coffin of a free press, as the chilling effect will mean that in future, journalists will be less willing to expose illegal and unjust actions by nation states and corporations.

Wikileaks disclosed the raw truth of criminal acts by nations; war crimes, spying and more. Sceptics would do well to access the Wikileaks website to learn for themselves the truth of what Assange published.

Social Credit does not believe NZ should in any way support or be complicit in this farcical judicial process against Julian Assange whose only 'alleged crime' is to flush out the truth and disclose unconscionable actions by the US and other countries.

Assange is the first journalist that the US has charged with espionage for publishing information in the public interest. It is setting a worrying precedent in the West when journalists can be tortured and imprisoned for life if they expose abhorrent actions.

Social Credit urges New Zealanders to support Assange and the principle of a free press by writing to the Prime Minister stating that "the UK and the US behaviour is uncivilised, unjust and reprehensible in a modern, free society."

It’s time to make a moral stand on the world stage and support the principled calls for the release of Julian Assange in line with the rule of law that ensures peoples’ freedom and rights are respected.

© Scoop Media

