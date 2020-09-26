Revolutionary Bird Control Lasers Help Australian Grower Increase Revenue By 22%

As a result of deploying the laser bird deterrent system, Bordonaro Produce decreased its yearly crop loss from 30%-60% to 1.2%

Delft, the Netherlands, September 25, 2020 - The Automated laser bird deterrent effectively solves the bird damage to an Australian vegetable farm by reducing bird presence by 96%. Bordonaro Produce located in Victoria, Australia, adopted the laser to reduce crow damage and increase its revenue.

Every year, Bordonaro Produce suffered crop loss between 30% and 60% caused by hundreds of crows eating the pea pods and the peas themselves. The pest birds destroyed the production of peas in a matter of hours resulting in significant financial damage for the farm.

To solve this issue, owner Paul and Sam Bordonaro searched for a proper bird control solution. They eventually found the automated laser bird repellent device manufactured by Bird Control Group.

E.E. Muir & Sons, the Australian partner of Bird Control Group, visited Bordonaro farm and provided a demonstration of the AVIX Autonomic Mark II. The AVIX Autonomic Mark II is a fully automated laser bird deterrent device, which effectively and harmlessly keeps birds away 24/7. The green laser beam poses a physical threat to the crows, as the green laser beam moves towards the birds they disperse from the area within seconds. The laser can be put up before the harvest season to prevent bird damage. Paul saw the immediate results of the laser bird deterrent system during the demonstrations and was convinced to get one at his farm. Paul Bordonaro states: “Unlike the traditional bird control methods, birds do not habituate to the AVIX Autonomic lasers. We are pleased with the results.”

Immediate and effective results

Paul Bordonaro saw the immediate bird reduction and managed to decrease bird presence by 96% with the laser bird repellent. This resulted in a reduction of the yearly crop loss caused by birds from 30%-60% to 1.2%

After increasing their yearly revenue, reducing their crop loss to 1.2%, and having saved 72,000 kg of produce, Paul Bordonaro states, “There was direct evidence that the green laser beam did pose a threat to the birds as it moved across our field. It is a great instrument for our farm and has paid for itself. We would be pretty happy to get another one."

Crow damage to pulse crops across Australia

Australian farmers produce an estimated 2.2 million tonnes of pulses, which are grown over more than 1.8 million hectares in the southern and northern regions[1]. A large proportion of Australia’s pulse crop is exported to international markets. Total exports are equal to 1.99 billion Australian dollars[2].

As a result of the high value these crops hold, Australian farmers are supported by pulse agronomists, to ensure that they can produce pulses that are of the highest quality. One of the issues the industry faces is bird damage to crops. Birds, such as crows, are known to raid large quantities of crops, such as pulse crops, but also fruit and vegetable crops. In addition to this, they can spread diseases to livestock through their feathers and feces.

Crows are commonly observed in treetops and fields, they participate in flocking behavior in large flocks. Usually, big flocks of juveniles will gather and attack the crops at the end of summer when they ripen, change color, and approach maturity. Crow damage will also become worse when neighboring food sources are scarce or compromised[3]. With this issue at hand, Australian farmers and pulse agronomists are challenged to find a cost-effective and sustainable bird control solution to solve the ongoing problem.

