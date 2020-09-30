Call For Submissions: Mixing Identities, London 2020

CALL FOR ARTISTS

CANVAS ART FAIR - MIXING IDENTITIESDecember 03, 2020 - January 15, 2021Deadline: October 23, 2020

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with Mercato Metropolitano and YMX Arts, is pleased to announce the open call for the exhibition MIXING IDENTITIES, third appointment of CANVAS London International Art Fair. Curated by Arch. Luca Curci, MIXING IDENTITIES will be presented in London at THE LINE Contemporary Art Space from December 03, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

The concept of MIXING IDENTITIES is based on the reconstruction of new identities: the transformation of our identities is essential to face the changes of the contemporary world. The process of building ourselves passes through the continuous relations with other people’s identities and the identities of communities, cultures and societies. The event will be focused on the human body as a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to perceive the surrounding reality; a strong communication system with its own language and infinite ways of expression. We invite artists to analyze the hidden parts of our identities, through an immersive experience inside the fascinating universe of the complex labyrinths of our consciousness.

Deadline for applications is October 23, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Artists, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection, send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures via e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

The participation includes the following services

- exhibition space dedicated to the artist’s works

- assisting with customs formalities, international shipping and local transport

- assisting in finding accommodation for artist

- the design and the printing of invitation cards, posters

- the global and local press office, publicity, press, banners, totem, etc.

- the realization of the exhibition website and dedicated press releases

- mounting and dismounting of the exhibition

- exhibitions opening event with drinks and food

- a one day dedicated presentation, talk or workshop focusing on the artist’s career

- a dedicated live interview on MM Radio, published also on ITSLIQUID website and spread on our social networks

- providing services and drinks for small meetings at the exhibition places for invited guests

- the publication of a printed catalogue that will include all the participants

more. www.itsliquid.com

