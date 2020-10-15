World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

JIFF Presents The Australian Premiere Digital Screening Of 'The Secrets We Keep'

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Jewish International Film Festival

JIFF presents the Australian Premiere digital screening of 'The Secrets We Keep', the new revenge thriller from director Yuval Adler

We're thrilled to present the Australian Premiere digital screening of Yuval Adler's (Bethlehem, The Operative) revenge thriller The Secrets We Keep, screening first 'At Home' from Tuesday 20 October.

In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbour (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Watch the trailer here.

What the critics are saying:

"Noomi Rapace is fierce and powerful in this suspenseful and thought provoking post WWII Nazi revenge thriller." — Deadline

"...steeped in an almost ghostly atmosphere of trauma, peering into what we what we choose to look away from or bury in silence - and how long that can endure." — The Hollywood Reporter

"Adler's film is a taut examination of the extremes we turn to when dealing with almost debilitating stress as well as the reliance of memory." — Illinois Times

"Delivers a strong, Holocaust-themed hostage drama that is careful not to shy away from the underlying truth that peace is a state of mind almost unrecoverable once it has been violated." — critic Jim Schembri

Preorder the film here.

