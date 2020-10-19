Thailand: Water Cannons Mark Deeply Alarming Escalation In Policing Protests

Responding to the dispersal of protesters by Thai police using water cannons with irritants and dye, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said:

"The excessive force used to disperse tonight’s peaceful protests was unwarranted and in no way complied with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality, as the Thai authorities claim.

"The use of water cannons and irritants not only poses serious risk of injury, the use of dye is indiscriminate and could lead to the arbitrary targeting and arrest of peaceful protesters, journalists, or simply local residents who were marked with the coloring.

The use of water cannons and irritants not only poses serious risk of injury, the use of dye is indiscriminate and could lead to the arbitrary targeting and arrest of peaceful protesters, journalists, or simply local residents who were marked with the coloring. Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns

"In policing assemblies, Thai authorities should respect, protect and ensure the exercise of the human rights of organizers and participants. They must also ensure the safety and security of journalists, observers, and other members of the public observing the protests.

"We urge the Thai authorities to comply with their international obligations and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly. They must let peaceful protesters express their views - not exacerbate tensions further."

Background

Ahead of demonstrations expected at Ratchaprasong junction at 5pm today, following the gathering of an estimated 10,000 people at the same location the previous day, police closed roads and established barricades with multiple rows of barbed wire in order to prevent people peacefully assembling at the central Bangkok intersection.

Protesters then announced another rallying point further down the same road instead, at Pathumwan junction. Later in the evening, police repeatedly used water cannons in attempts to disperse the crowd, estimated to be in the thousands.

According to a police spokesman, seven protesters were arrested and taken into custody. The spokesman confirmed that the water contained irritants and blue dye "to mark protesters for further legal action."

Kitti Pantapak, a journalist with Prachathai was arrested, his equipment confiscated and is currently detained, according to a statement from Prachathai.

On Thurday 15 October 2020, the Thai authorities ordered a 30-day ban on gatherings of five or more people in Bangkok, the capital, under emergency measures to stop escalating protests. The order also bans the publication of news or online messages that "could create fear", affect national security or damage public morale.

Amnesty International called the order "drastic" and reiterated its call on authorities to release peaceful protesters and lift arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

© Scoop Media

