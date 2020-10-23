World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Small And Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Friday, 23 October 2020, 7:02 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting

Putrajaya, Malaysia, 23 October 2020

Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC region issued a statement following their virtual meeting held on 23 October 2020.

The statement reflects the outcome of the 26th APEC SME Ministerial Meeting chaired by Malaysia’s Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Dato Sri Dr Haji Wan Junaidi Bin Tuanku Jaafar.

Their joint statement addresses the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises, including women-owned businesses, which contributes to contributing 40 to 60 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) in the APEC region. It calls for economies to intensify cooperation, further promote market access, embrace the digital economy and address challenges for small businesses to go digital.

Read the 2020 APEC SME Ministerial Statement:

Navigating the New Normal: Restarting and Reviving MSMEs through

Digitalisation, Innovation and Technology

