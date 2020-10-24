Breonna Taylor Remembered In Africa With Time Capsule

NEW YORK / GOREE ISLAND, SENEGAL -- Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens, ended his two week visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea last week by delivering a time capsule commemorating 400 years of African American History.

Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project hand delivered a time capsule on Friday, October 16 to H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Of the many items included, was a picture of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed African American woman who was killed by police in her home. Other items for the time capsule included artifacts, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.

Items for time capsule (Breonna Taylor)

The theme of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project yearlong commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.

Mooney became the first African American to row across any ocean. Following one of the many transatlantic slave trade routes, his 21 month journey started from the Canary Islands and culminated at the Brooklyn Bridge. Mooney's boat, christened the Spirit of Malabo was sponsored by the government of Equatorial Guinea. Mooney's first two attempts were from Goree Island, Senegal.

Mooney at Goree Island, Senegal (2006)



On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com

