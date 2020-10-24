World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Breonna Taylor Remembered In Africa With Time Capsule

Saturday, 24 October 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: GC Media

NEW YORK / GOREE ISLAND, SENEGAL -- Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens, ended his two week visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea last week by delivering a time capsule commemorating 400 years of African American History.

Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project hand delivered a time capsule on Friday, October 16 to H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Of the many items included, was a picture of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed African American woman who was killed by police in her home. Other items for the time capsule included artifacts, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.

Items for time capsule (Breonna Taylor)

The theme of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project yearlong commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.

Mooney became the first African American to row across any ocean. Following one of the many transatlantic slave trade routes, his 21 month journey started from the Canary Islands and culminated at the Brooklyn Bridge. Mooney's boat, christened the Spirit of Malabo was sponsored by the government of Equatorial Guinea. Mooney's first two attempts were from Goree Island, Senegal.

Mooney at Goree Island, Senegal (2006)
 

On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GC Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: COVID-19 Crisis Puts Migration And Progress On Integration At Risk, Says

Watch the live webcast of the press conference Migration flows have increased over the past decade and some progress has been made to improve the integration of immigrants in the host countries. But some of these gains may be erased by the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>


Pacific Media Watch: How Pacific Environmental Defenders Are Coping With The Covid Pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: By Sri Krishnamurthi of Pacific Media Watch Pacific Climate Warriors - creative action to trigger better responses to climate crisis. Image: ... More>>

Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 