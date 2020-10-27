#StopAdani Action & Online Rally Calling On Lloyd’s To Rule Out Insurance For Adani Coal Mine

On Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 PM, hundreds of people across the Pacific Islands and around the world will join an online rally, co-hosted by the Stop Adani campaign and Pacific Climate Warriors to ask that insurance marketer Lloyd's of London rules out insurance for Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

If built, Adani’s Carmichael mine will further impact Australia and Pacific people's’ lives, who are already facing the effects of climate change. It will also destroy the ancestral lands, waters, and cultures of Indigenous Peoples, damage the Great Barrier Reef and aquifers in Queensland and add 4.6 billion tonnes of carbon pollution to our atmosphere.

During the rally, participants will take part in a series of social and digital actions asking Lloyd’s and its members to insure our future, not Adani’s coal.

On October 27, ahead of the rally, volunteers with the Insure our Future campaign will deliver two giant postcards to Lloyd’s CEO John Neal at Lloyd’s London HQ, on behalf of the Stop Adani campaign and the Pacific Climate Warriors.

Inangaro Vakaafi, Pacific Climate Warriors Polynesian Council of Elders member, said: “Lloyd’s of London is supporting destructive coal projects like Adani’s coal mine that are driving the climate crisis. Mining and burning coal from Adani’s mega-mine will wreck our chance to protect our Pacific homelands from climate impacts. We are people who are living the realities of climate change right now. As Pacific people, we will continue to fight for our homes, our ways of life, and our communities. We demand that Lloyd’s starts acting to protect the Pacific and show leadership in insurance marketing by ruling out insurance for Adani.”

WHAT: Rally: Lloyd's Insure Our Future, Not Adani! WHEN: Wednesday, October 28, 8:00PM — 9:15PM Fiji Standard Time

About the Pacific Climate Warriors Council of Elders

The Council of Elders consists of two representatives from each region (Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia), two representatives from the Pacific Diaspora, and a single youth representative. At its inception, the Council of Elders are the decision-makers giving guidance and direction to the Pacific Climate Warriors’ work.

