Meet The 3 Finalists Of The International Children's Peace Prize 2020!

Friday, 30 October 2020, 5:34 am
Press Release: Kids Rights

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has announced the finalists of The International Children’s Peace Prize 2020 today!

The KidsRights’ Expert Committee selected Ivana Ortega Serret (age 12) from Mexico, Siena Castellon (age 18) from Ireland and Sadat Rahman (age 17) from Bangladesh.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2014 and Winner of The International Children’s Peace Prize 2013, will award the prize to this year’s winner on the 13th of November, during a ceremony.

Personal congratulations from Archbishop Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has been the patron of The International Children’s Peace Prize and KidsRights for 12 years, congratulates the finalists of 2020 and says in a personal message:

“I am in awe of these children, whose powerful message is amplified by their youthful energy and an unshakable belief that children can, no must, improve their own futures. They are true changemakers who have demonstrated most powerfully that children can move the world.”

Introducing the finalists

“The impact of Ivanna, Siena and Sadat for the future of many children is unmistakable, they are the rightful finalists of the International Children’s Peace Prize 2020” said Marc Dullaert, Founder of KidsRights and chairman of the Expert Committee.

Read the stories of Ivana, Siena and Sadat on our website and tune in on the 13th of November to watch the livestream of this year's ceremony!

