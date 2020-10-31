World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fears For Children’s Safety As Families In Turkey Caught In Aftermath Of Earthquake

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is deeply concerned for children and their families after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea, affecting the western coast of Turkey, and parts of Greece.

Several buildings have collapsed in the Turkish city of Izmir with emergency crews working to rescue people from the rubble. There have already been reports of several deaths and hundreds of injuries. Children are especially vulnerable in this situation to psychological distress, which can be made worse if they are separated from their parents and families.

With the Turkish government and rescue teams responding in affected areas, Save the Children stands ready to support in addressing child-specific needs that arise in emergencies such as these, where chaos and confusion will put children at risk of separation and distress.

Sasha Ekanayake, Save the Children's Country Director in Turkey, said:

"We are particularly worried about the situation of children who are hurt and will be shocked and scared as a result of this earthquake. Some may have lost a house, or have a family member who was injured. That is why it is vital that efforts are made to keep children safe and reunite them with family members as soon as the situation permits. The physical and psychological impact of what happened to children must not be underestimated.

"As children and their families are caught in the aftermath, along with the threat of aftershocks and the potential for casualties to climb, Save the Children is monitoring the situation to respond as needed."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Strongly Condemns Knife Attack Inside Nice Church Which Left Three Dead

The UN Secretary-General on Thursday strongly condemned a knife attack inside a French church in the southern French city of Nice, which reportedly left three worshippers dead. In a statement released by his Spokesperson, António Guterres extended his ... More>>

ALRANZ: Denounces US Senate Confirmation Of Judge Barrett

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa denounces the US Senate’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court seat formerly held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. “This action demonstrates the rank hypocrisy of the once-respected upper chamber ... More>>

UN News: Millions Affected As Devastating Typhoon Strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling from the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country. There are also reports that 174 ... More>>

Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 