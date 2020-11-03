World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Zonta Says NO To Violence Against Women

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Zonta

For 101 years, Zonta International has contributed to help achieve a world free of violence against women and girls through service and advocacy.

Zonta’s ongoing advocacy impact is built around the Zonta Says NO to Violence against Women campaign. Launched in 2012, this campaign has raised awareness of the global pandemic of women’s rights’ violations and has united Zonta clubs worldwide to conduct actions to fight violence against women, and gender inequality.

During the 16 Days of Activism, from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) – 10 December (International Human Rights Day), all Zonta clubs around the world are encouraged to take part in the Zonta Says NO to Violence against Women campaign. Local, national and international actions to influence the making and implementation of laws will take place during this time.

The Zonta Club of Christchurch South has held an annual Zonta Says NO to Violence against Women breakfast since the inception of the campaign.

This year the event will be held on:

Friday 20 November at the Quality Hotel Elms, Papanui Road

from 7am – 8.30am

The keynote speaker at the breakfast will be Leanne McSkimming, Director of Integrated Safety Response (ISR). She will speak about the operational delivery of ISR which is hosted by Police as part of the broader Government work on family and sexual violence.

Money raised from the ZSN breakfast will go to the ‘SALT’ (Simply Acquired and Learned Techniques TM) one-day workshop training programme for members of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (GRG). Zonta New Zealand is supporting GRG for its 2020-2022 biennium.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations. It knows no national or cultural barriers: it takes place at home, in the workplace and in open spaces, and affects millions of women and girls in peacetime and conflict. It includes psychological, physical and sexual violence, and harmful practices such as rape, female genital cutting, child marriage and human trafficking. Violence against women and girls threatens countries, inhibits economic progress, and prevents women from contributing to their community and creating better lives for themselves and their families.

