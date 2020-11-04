World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Our Zero Waste World Summit Kicks Off

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network Aotearoa

Today marks the start of Our Zero Waste World Summit, a free international digital conference hosted by the Zero Waste Network highlighting zero waste success stories and discussing hard truths, as well as exploring local and global perspectives on key issues.

“Zero waste is a key that can unlock the pathway to a sustainable, flourishing future for humankind and all life on planet Earth. This is why we felt it was urgently necessary to host this world-leading conference now,” said Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

Our first panel will look at building reuse systems. Systems designed with reuse as a core element are something almost all Kiwis have some knowledge of from the days of home delivery of milk in glass bottles to swappa crate beers. But reuse systems aren’t just nostalgic throwbacks to a different time. Refill and reuse businesses are booming. They are the future and are much more than just glass bottles. They could be part of nearly every consumable good in future. While single-use items are widespread in the food & beverage industry now, there are changes coming.

We have three speakers coming from different parts of the business of reuse who will look at some opportunities and barriers for increased use of reuse systems in Aotearoa and provide insight into some of the key players and bigger picture context.

“In the evening, join in a fascinating conversation on the transformation to a zero waste world. This is about more than recapturing resources in a circular economy, it’s a gateway to a new way of thinking about resources, relationships, community, connectedness and nature. We have four great thinkers on board including Jack McQuibban from Zero Waste Europe, Jonathon Hannon from the Zero Waste Academy at Massey University, James Griffin from the Sustainable Business Network and our very own Sue Coutts who brings decades of experience from her time leading the team at Wānaka Wastebusters.”

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.

Registration is free and open to all. Visit the website for the full programme: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz

