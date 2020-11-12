World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee Calls For Crackdown On Trafficking Of Women And Girls In Digital Age

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 6:22 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

The UN women’s rights committee today called on governments to pursue all appropriate means to eliminate trafficking in women and girls, highlighting the increasing use of social media to recruit trafficking victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its general recommendation released today, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) found that women and girls continue to be major victims of trafficking across the world, despite the existing anti-trafficking legal and policy frameworks at national and international levels.

The Committee emphasised that the realities of trafficking in women and girls now extend well beyond the offline world, pointing to recent trends of trafficking in cyberspace. The development of social media and chat apps to gain easy access to potential victims when traffickers cannot use more traditional ways to recruit women and girls for sexual exploitation during COVID-19 lockdowns was alarming, the Committee said.

“The global pandemic has revealed the urgent need to address the use of digital technology in and against trafficking,” said Dalia Leinarte, the committee member who led the drafting of the general recommendation.

CEDAW called on social media and messaging companies to set up relevant controls to mitigate the risk of exposing women and girls to trafficking and sexual exploitation. It also asked these companies to use their big data to identify traffickers and involved parties from the demand side.

"Combatting trafficking also entails discouraging the demand,” Leinarte stressed.

The experts urged governments to address to the root causes that push women and girls into vulnerable situations. These fundamental problems lie in sex-based discrimination, including socio-economic injustices in home countries, gender-biased migration policy and asylum systems in foreign countries, as well as conflicts and humanitarian emergencies.

“Trafficking is a gendered crime, closely linked to sexual exploitation,” Leinarte said, adding, “State parties must create appropriate conditions to ensure women and girls are free from the danger of trafficking.”

The Committee called for public policies to provide women’s autonomy and equal access to education and job opportunities. It also urged a gender responsive safe migration framework to protect women and girl migrants. The Committee underscored the importance of comprehensive protection and assistance systems to help displaced women and girls in conflicts and emergencies.

“Combatting trafficking in women and girls in the context of global migration requires engagement of the larger protection framework stemming from international humanitarian law, refugee law, criminal law, labour and international private law,” the Committee emphasized in the general recommendation.

The full document is now available online.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Human Rights Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

OECD: Marginal Fall In OECD Unemployment Rate In September 2020 As Pace Of Improvement Slows

The OECD area unemployment rate continued to fall, albeit at a slower pace, in September 2020, to 7.3%, from 7.4% in August. The rate remains 2.1 percentage points higher than in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. Some care is ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 