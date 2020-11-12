World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hindus Upset With Rapper Cardi B Mimicking Goddess Durga To Sell Shoes

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Rajan Zed

Hindus are upset with rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) for emulating Hindu goddess Durga with a sneaker in her hand to launch “new Reebok x Cardi B collection” releasing November 13.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that goddess Durga was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for selling shoes for mercantile greed. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Cardi B, Reebok and Footwear News (whose cover depicted the objectionable image) should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply disrespectful and trivializing of divine Hindu deities to be ill-used in scenarios like this; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, emphasized.

Although Cardi B had since said “I am sorry” over this issue, but many Hindus felt that she was not sincere enough in the video when she stated—I disrespect a like a “goddess or something”. Hindus would like her to visit a nearby Hindu temple and pay obeisance, take a class in Hinduism, and issue a formal apology on her website; Rajan Zed indicated.

Zed urged Reebok International Ltd.; headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, which claimed to be “a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment”; to seriously rethink/reevaluate brand partnership with Cardi B. Was this the “Footwear News” way of paying “homage to Durga” (which claimed to be a “leading shoe magazine” and which had reportedly since apologized and changed the cover)? Zed wondered.

Rajan Zed also sought formal apology from Reebok Brand President Matthew H. O'Toole and Footwear News Editorial Director Michael Atmore. He suggested that companies like Reebok and Footwear News should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they had an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.

Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Zed noted.

Rajan Zed further said that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

In Hinduism, highly worshipped goddess Durga is considered savior of the world from evil. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

The “new Reebok x Cardi B collection” was described as “Designed with Cardi B. Built for drama.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rajan Zed on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

OECD: Marginal Fall In OECD Unemployment Rate In September 2020 As Pace Of Improvement Slows

The OECD area unemployment rate continued to fall, albeit at a slower pace, in September 2020, to 7.3%, from 7.4% in August. The rate remains 2.1 percentage points higher than in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. Some care is ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 