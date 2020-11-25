World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global Experts Call For A Paradigm Shift To Head Off Future Pandemics

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 5:58 am
Press Release: Global Landscapes Forum

GLF Biodiversity Conference ‘One World—One Health’ outcome statement presents four pathways for transformative change

BONN (24 November) – In the world’s largest biodiversity conference of the year, the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) brought together 5,000 participants from 148 countries for the GLF Biodiversity Digital Conference: ‘One World—One Health’ on 28–29 October. The online event cultivated a global dialogue on ways to ‘build back better’ from COVID-19 while tackling the climate and biodiversity crises, featuring 261 speakers from across the science, policy, corporate and civil society realms, including Elizabeth Mrema, Peter Daszak, Galina Angarova and Benki Piyãko.

Reaching 35 million people on social media, GLF Biodiversity is the latest milestone in the GLF’s mission of sparking a movement of 1 billion people around sustainable landscapes. The outcome statement for the event identifies four pathways towards a paradigm shift in conservation:

  • Building back better: GLF Biodiversity rallied participants to develop a globally coordinated response to the human and ecological health crises, integrating the One Health and landscape approaches.
  • Placing people at the heart of conservation: The conference placed traditional knowledge and expertise at the center of sustainable development, emphasizing the need to include Indigenous peoples and local communities in decision-making processes.
  • Meeting commitments: Speakers and participants advocated moving beyond pledges and integrating local and global action on biodiversity into international policy frameworks.
  • Passing the baton: GLF Biodiversity mobilized a generation of future leaders, including young professionals and students, to take on the biodiversity crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a direct result of human interference with the planet’s systems, speakers pointed out, emphasizing the urgent need to bridge gaps between scientists, policymakers and the public through a One Health approach.

“We need to tear down the barriers between the public health, animal health and eco-health communities,” said Dennis Carroll, Chair of the Leadership Board of the Global Virome Project. “Viruses don’t care about these artificial barriers.”

GLF Biodiversity aimed to break down these silos by facilitating an exchange of ideas and proposals between diverse stakeholders to inform global policy. With the release of 15 white papers, the conference made an informed, unequivocal call for more ambitious action, backed by a range of policy recommendations from organizations including CIFOR–ICRAF, Nia Tero, GIZ, IUCN and The Borneo Project to further inform the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and CBD post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Central to these proposals was the need to place communities and youth at the center of conservation efforts. Indigenous peoples and local communities steward some of the planet’s most biodiverse and often fragile landscapes, and their traditional knowledge can provide valuable tools against biodiversity loss. Youth participants made up a third of attendees at GLF Biodiversity.

“The relationship between people and nature must be one of interdependence,” said Tonio Sadik, Director of Environment at the Assembly of First Nations of Canada. “Otherwise, we risk overlooking something that Indigenous peoples have known all along: that we are nature, and nature is us. Failing to see this simple truth is what has gotten us into this mess in the first place.”

“We have to think seriously about succession planning for biodiversity conservation and use,” added Mildred Crawford, from the Caribbean Network of Rural Women Producers. “Our youth plays a critical role in this area because when we retire, the baton needs to be passed on.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Global Landscapes Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

UN: Refugee Resettlement Numbers Fall To Lowest In Two Decades

Refugee resettlement numbers will be at a “record low” this year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, with only 15,425 people resettled in the first nine months of 2020, compared to more than 50,000 in 2019. In 2016, resettlement ... More>>

G20: Global Co-Operation And Strong Policy Action Needed For A Sustainable Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed major weaknesses in our economies that can only be fixed through greater global co-operation and strong, targeted policy action, according to a new OECD report presented to the Leaders of the G20 countries at their ... More>>

OECD: GDP Rebounded By 9.0% In The Third Quarter Of 2020 But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic High

Following the unprecedented falls in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year in the wake of COVID-19 containment measures, GDP in the OECD area rebounded by 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020 but it remains 4.3% below its pre-crisis ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 