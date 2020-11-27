World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Afamasaga Jackie Curry Appointed To Lead PCF Operations

Friday, 27 November 2020, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Pacific Cooperation Foundation

Fiso John Fiso (ONZM) concludes his time as Pacific Cooperation Foundation board chair and acting chief executive as Afamasaga Jackie Curry appointed to lead PCF operations

Following six months as chair and acting chief executive (CE), and three years as a board member, Fiso John Fiso will be stepping down from his roles at the Pacific Cooperation Foundation.

Mr Fiso’s role over the last six months was to put in place an implementation plan for the strategy, hire a new chief executive, assist the new board members with a smooth transition, and ensure that PCF was positioned to increase the Foundation’s contribution to development and collaboration across New Zealand and the Pacific region.

Afamasaga Jackie Curry has now been appointed as a Management Consultant to lead PCF operations, with a focus on implementing the organisation’s strategic initiatives, in a role set for the next eight months.

Afamasaga Jackie Curry 

“I feel the job I had been put in place to do has been done,” says Mr Fiso. “There is now a strong board, and a good team in place, led by Jackie, to take the organisation through the next year, and then onto a bright future. I have also established a Wellington office so the organisation can align more closely with the Government, the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders based in the Capital.

“I took on the position of chair and acting CE earlier this year during a period of significant transition for the Foundation following a review, change in leadership and governance, and development of a new strategic plan - I am eternally grateful to the staff and board for their work in a short space of time assisting me get the organisation positioned for growth,” said Mr Fiso.

“The opportunity I had at PCF was one I valued and I am grateful for the roles I was given, but now it is time for me to step aside and let the new governance, Jackie and the and team take it from here,” concluded Mr Fiso.

“Working for the PCF is an incredible opportunity and I believe the PCF is in a strong and unique position to connect people in New Zealand and the Pacific to enable a more prosperous and empowered Pacific region - which includes New Zealand - and I’m excited to be part of it,” said Afamasaga Jackie Curry.

“The PCF Board thanks Fiso John Fiso for his dedication to the PCF over the last few years and more recently taking the helm as we steered through significant change. His legacy will be the PCF’s commitment to strengthening and growing our shared Pacific and New Zealand identity for a prosperous future. We also warmly welcome Afamasaga Jackie Curry with all the skills and experience she brings, and look forward to her contribution,” said David Vaeafe, Board member PCF.

Further information on Afamasaga Jackie Curry

As Director of Spacific Consultancy Ltd for the last ten years, Jackie has been working closely on economic development and business growth projects with Pacific businesses and NGOs in New Zealand and the Pacific region. This has included a range of business education and training programs in New Zealand for the Pacific Business Trust, Martin Hautus Pacific Training Institution, AUT, and Te Wananga o Aotearoa, the United Nations Development Programme, International Labour Organisation, as well as training for the Samoa Tourism Authority, Ministry of Business Innovation and Development in New Zealand. Jackie is in the final stages of her completing her Masters in Business, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing), and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business (Entrepreneurship & Marketing).

