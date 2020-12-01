World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Experts Highlight The Importance Of Applying Digital Solutions And Big Data To Drive Agriculture & Empower Smallholders

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 6:17 am
Press Release: UN FAO

Experts highlight the importance of applying digital solutions and big data to drive agriculture and empower smallholders in a post COVID-19 world

Innovative digital technologies will drive agricultural outputs, fuel improvements to food quality and safety, and reach new heights of profitability in the foreseeable future, according to experts speaking at a joint UN forum in Asia and the Pacific on digital agricultural solutions.

The experts, gathered from around the world, have shared experiences on technologies that are driving agriculture innovations during the Digital Agriculture Solutions Forum 2020, a bi-annual event for Asia and the Pacific, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

As the region slowly emerges from the devastation and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be more critical than ever to get digital technologies, inclusively, into the hands of a much wider group of food producers, particularly smallholders.

This will mean greater access to timely, accurate, location-specific information and the associated decision-making capabilities to empower all agriculture stakeholders through better market access, improved livelihood and risk management, increased access to financial services and better adoption of climate smart technologies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought into sharper focus several opportunities where digital technologies can help mitigate its impact and regain progress towards the sustainable development goals. Indeed, digital technologies will play a significant role, especially in a post COVID-19 world, to better address priorities such as water management for agriculture, increased resilience to ensure food security and nutrition, and building sustainable and resilient food systems. Some 70 percent of the world’s fresh water is used for agricultural production.

“Hunger, poverty and inequality are exacerbated by a widening digital divide,” said Jong-Jin Kim, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific. “We can offset that by bringing digital innovations to smallholders and small-scale enterprises, those that offer a range of solutions to address agricultural challenges in areas of market access, pest management, agriculture-related disaster alerts, financial inclusion, traceability, food safety, and agricultural trade.”

Transforming the digital landscapes of agriculture

As countries embrace the digital transformation agenda, emerging technologies such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, data platforms, distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), mobile applications, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and 5G are fast becoming the core engine driving digital innovations. These offer solutions to the challenges facing agriculture and indeed rural economies in general.

“In the new normal post COVID-19, there is a need to accelerate the digital journey in the agriculture sector. A whole-of-government approach to digital infrastructure deployment would build synergies across sectors and support agriculture sector leverage on innovations within and across the society,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director, Telecommunication Development Bureau, ITU.

FAO and ITU committed to support digital agriculture solutions in Asia-Pacific

FAO and ITU, two specialized agencies of the United Nations, continue to strengthen their collaboration in the area of digital agriculture in the Asia-Pacific region.

The previously published FAO-ITU E-agriculture Strategy Guide (FAO here and ITU here), which provides a framework for countries in developing their national digital agriculture strategies, has now been adopted by a number of additional countries (e.g. Bhutan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka) in the Asia-Pacific region. Driven by the need to share case studies, FAO and ITU have been documenting digital agriculture applications over many years and have produced several knowledge products under the “E-agriculture in Action” series to facilitate sharing of best practices for technology users. The next in the series focuses on the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. The agencies have also cooperated in building skills and capacities.

Resources and more information on the Digital Agriculture Solutions Forum are available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

OHCHR: UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Combat Racial Profiling

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today published its guidance to combat racial profiling, emphasizing, among other issues, the serious risk of algorithmic bias when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in law enforcement. The ... More>>

G20: Global Co-Operation And Strong Policy Action Needed For A Sustainable Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed major weaknesses in our economies that can only be fixed through greater global co-operation and strong, targeted policy action, according to a new OECD report presented to the Leaders of the G20 countries at their ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 