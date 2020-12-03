World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Valmet’s Co-Determination Negotiations For Temporary Lay-offs Are Completed

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: Valmet

Valmet announced on November 24, 2020 the start of co-determination negotiations for temporary lay-offs in Finland. The negotiations were started due to financial and production related reasons, especially because of the reducing workload in the services business done close to customers. The global Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in Valmet’s operating environment.

The negotiations concerned in total about 940 employees out of 1,680 employed by the Services business line and EMEA area organization in Finland. Valmet estimated at the start of the negotiation process that the need for temporary lay-offs would be around 360 employees at this stage. The negotiations concerned all personnel groups.

The co-determination negotiations have now been completed, and as a result at this stage altogether 372 employees, 227 in the Services business line and 145 employees in the EMEA area organization in Finland will be temporarily laid-off due to low workload. The lay-offs concern all employee groups.

The lay-offs can be implemented until the end of April, 2021 and the scope and length of a lay-off can vary up to 90 days at maximum per person. The lay-off procedure will start next week (week 50) in those units where workload has declined.

Valmet employs in Finland around 5,200 employees.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Valmet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

OHCHR: UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Combat Racial Profiling

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today published its guidance to combat racial profiling, emphasizing, among other issues, the serious risk of algorithmic bias when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in law enforcement. The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 